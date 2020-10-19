Nashik, Oct 19 (PTI) Nashik's COVID-19 caseload rose by 318 and toll by nine on Monday, while 317 people were discharged during the day, an official said.

The district now has a caseload of 89,636, including 1,610 deaths, while 81,378 people have recovered so far, he said.

The overall tally comprises 59,541 cases from Nashik city, 25,382 from other parts of the district, 4,041 from Malegaon and 672 from outside the district, he added.

