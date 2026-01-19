Bengaluru, January 19: In a sophisticated case of matrimonial fraud, the Bengaluru police have booked three members of a family for allegedly swindling a 29-year-old software engineer of ₹1.75 crore. The victim, a resident of Whitefield, was lured into a web of lies involving fake assets worth hundreds of crores and a shocking deception where the primary accused allegedly introduced his wife as his sister to gain the victim's trust.

The Matrimonial Trap

The ordeal began in March 2024 when the victim met the accused, identified as Vijay Raj Gowda, through a popular matrimonial website. To establish an air of legitimacy and wealth, Gowda allegedly claimed to be a high-net-worth businessman with assets valued at approximately ₹715 crore. In an effort to solidify the relationship, Gowda introduced the victim to his family, including his father, Boregowda, and a woman named Soumya. During these interactions, Gowda reportedly introduced Soumya as his sister. In reality, investigators found that Soumya was Gowda’s wife, and the couple has a child together. Money Double Scam in Mumbai: Grocery Shop Owner Duped of INR 50 Lakh by 5 Men in Kandivali on Pretext of Doubling His Money Through Black Magic.

Escalating Financial Demands

Once trust was established, Gowda reportedly began soliciting money under the guise of temporary financial distress. He allegedly claimed his bank accounts had been frozen due to an Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation and produced forged court documents from the High Court and Supreme Court to support his claims. The financial exploitation began with a small request for ₹15,000 but quickly escalated. According to the police complaint, Gowda persuaded the victim to take out personal loans and borrow additional funds from her friends and relatives, promising lucrative returns through joint business ventures. Over several months, the victim and her circle transferred a total of ₹1.75 crore to the accused in various installments.

Discovery and Legal Action

The deception unraveled when the victim discovered Gowda’s true marital status and realized the "sister" he had introduced was his wife. While the accused reportedly returned ₹22 lakh at one point, he refused to repay the remaining balance. When the victim and her friends pressed for the money, the accused allegedly responded with criminal intimidation and threats. Following a complaint filed at the Whitefield Police Station, the case was transferred to the Kengeri Police Station for a detailed investigation. Authorities have registered a case against Vijay Raj Gowda, his father Boregowda, and his wife Soumya, charging them with cheating and criminal intimidation. WhatsApp Hack Scam in Barabanki: UP Man Loses INR 4.44 Lakh After Clicking on ‘Accident Photo’; Know How To Be Safe.

Context of Matrimonial Fraud

This incident highlights a growing trend of matrimonial-related financial crimes in Bengaluru’s tech hubs. Law enforcement officials have repeatedly urged citizens to perform thorough background checks on prospective partners met online and to remain vigilant against individuals requesting large sums of money, regardless of the emotional connection or apparent social standing.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News 18), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

