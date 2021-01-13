Hyderabad, Jan 13 (PTI) Telangana recorded 331 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the total caseload to over 2.90 lakh while three more fatalities pushed the toll to 1,571.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 61, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri and Karimnagar with 28 and 25 respectively, a government bulletin said on Wednesday providing details as of 8 pm on January 12.

The total number of cases stood at 2,90,640 while recoveries wereat 2,84,611.

As many as 4,458 patients are under treatment and 38,192 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Cumulatively, over 73.50lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 1.97 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.4 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 97.92 per cent, while it was 96.5 per cent in the country.

