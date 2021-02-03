Chandigarh, Feb 3 (PTI) Chandigarh on Wednesday reported 36 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection count to 21,015, according to a medical bulletin.

The death of a 59-year-old man took the toll to 336, as per bulletin. There are 186 active COVID-19 cases in the union territory as of now, it said.

A total of 31 patients were discharged after they recovered the infection, taking the total number of cured people to 20,493, the bulletin said.

A total of 2,20,301 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them 1,98,343 tested negative while reports of 140 were awaited, it said. PTI CHS VSD

