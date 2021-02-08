Mumbai, Feb 8 (PTI) A total of 36,266 healthcare and frontline workers were administeredCOVID-19vaccines in Maharashtra on Monday, taking the tally of beneficiaries beyond the 5-lakh mark, the state government said.

According to an official statement, 22,200 healthcare and 14,066 frontline workers were vaccinated against coronavirus during the day.

The government said 36,013 of the beneficiaries were administered the Covishield vaccine, while the remaining 253 beneficiaries received the home-grown Covaxin.

The statement said 5,09,746 persons have been vaccinated in the state till now.

Of these, 4,854 were administered Covaxin vaccine.

Thevaccinationdrivebegan in the state on January 16 as part of the nationwide programme.

