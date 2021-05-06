Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 5 (ANI): Four persons were arrested on Wednesday for fraud and malpractice in the allotment of beds on the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) portal in Bengaluru.

"We have registered two cases that have been shifted to Central Crime Branch (CCB) for further investigation. We are also checking if the software has been misused at any point," said the Police Commissioner, Bengaluru City.

The police started the investigation after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Bengaluru South Tejasvi Surya alleged that city municipal officials were taking bribes to allocate beds in city hospitals.

According to police, the accused used to block the beds in hospitals in the name of asymptomatic COVID patients who were in home isolation and later allot those beds to needy patients by taking bribes.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 50,112 new COVID cases and 346 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Wednesday.

With the new cases, the case tally reached 17,41,046. As many as 26,841 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. The total number of active cases stands at 4,87,288. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)