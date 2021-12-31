Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 31 (ANI): Kerala reported 44 new cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus, informed the State Health Minister Veena George on Friday.

With this, the total tally of Omicron cases in the state has risen to 107, stated George.

Speaking about the vaccination drive against COVID-19 in Kerala, the State Health Minister said that 98 per cent and 79 per cent of the eligible population has been inoculated with the first dose and second dose respectively in the state so far.

As per the Union Health Ministry's data, Kerala reported 620 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of active cases to 20,525 in the state.

As many 2,879 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 51,76,535.

So far, 47,441 people have died from the infection in the state including 164 deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

