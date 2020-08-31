Srinagar, Aug 31 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 535 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infected persons to 37,698 even as nine deaths were reported from the union territory during the past 24 hours, officials said.

They said among the new cases, 245 were from the Jammu region while 290 were from the Kashmir valley.

Jammu district reported the highest number of 139 new cases, followed by 90 in Srinagar district, the officials said.

There are 7,980 active cases of the coronavirus disease in the UT at present while 29,015 patients have recovered so far, they said.

Meanwhile, nine persons infected with coronavirus have died in Jammu and Kashmir in the past 24 hours till 5.00 pm on Monday, the officials said.

They said while three of the deaths took place in Jammu, six fatalities were reported from the Kashmir valley. This has taken the death toll in the union territory past the 700-mark to 703.

