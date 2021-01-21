Bengaluru, Jan 21 (PTI) Karnataka has registered 674 fresh cases of coronavirus and 2 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9.34 lakh and the toll to 12,187, the Health department said on Thursday.

The day also saw 815 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of the 674 fresh cases reported on Thursday, 371 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

As of Jan 21 evening, cumulatively 9,34,252 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,187 deaths and 9,14,492 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of 7,554 active cases, 7,383 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 171 are in ICU.

Out of the 2 deaths reported on Thursday, one each from Bengaluru Urban and Dharwad.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 371, Kalaburagi 40, Dakshina Kannada 39, Mysuru 35, Tumakuru 26 followed by others.

A total of over 1.63 crore samples have been tested so far, out of which 88,855 were tested on Thursday alone, and 7,156 among them were rapid antigen tests.

