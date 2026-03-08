Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 8 (ANI): On the opening day of the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026, Hyderabad, Telangana, England defeated Italy with a dominant scoreline of 5-2 while Korea beat Austria 1-0 in a tight contest at the G. M. C. Balayogi Hockey Ground (Gachibowli Hockey Complex) on Sunday.

Grace Balsdon (12',32'), Lottie Bingham (15'), Elizabeth Neal (16') and Anna Toman (27') scored the goals for England, while Ivanna Pessina (19') and Federica Carta were the goalscorers for Italy. In the second match, Seona Kim (34') was the lone goalscorer for Korea, according to a release.

Also Read | India vs New Zealand Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026 Final.

Later in the day, Scotland will face Wales and hosts India will clash against Uruguay.

Meanwhile, the Indian Women's Hockey Team will aim to secure a coveted berth at the upcoming FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2026 when they take the field in the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026, Hyderabad, Telangana, beginning on 8 March.

Also Read | India vs New Zealand Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Final.

According to Hockey India, the tournament will feature eight teams, hosts India, England, Scotland, Korea, Italy, Uruguay, Wales, and Austria, competing for three coveted qualification spots for the global showpiece.

At stake in Hyderabad will be three direct World Cup berths, with the teams finishing first, second and third in the tournament earning qualification for the 2026 edition. The upcoming World Cup will feature 16 teams in both the men's and women's competitions, with nine teams in each category already having secured qualification, setting the stage for a highly competitive qualification phase.

The tournament format divides the field into two pools of four teams, with the top two teams from each pool progressing to the semifinals. The winners of both semifinals and the Bronze medal match will secure automatic qualification for the World Cup.

Additionally, the highest world-ranked team finishing fourth in Hyderabad will also earn a place at the tournament.

The teams are divided into two pools, with England, Korea, Italy, and Austria in Pool A, while hosts India, Scotland, Uruguay, and Wales form Pool B. The tournament serves as the final gateway to the World Cup and promises high-intensity competition among some of the world's leading hockey nations. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)