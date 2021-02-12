Nagpur, Feb 12 (PTI) Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B on Friday said passengers coming from Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates will have to undergo seven-day institutional quarantine in view of a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases here.

However, passengers above the age of 65, pregnant women, couples having children below the age of five, cancer patients, people with disabilities, those with cerebral palsy etc will be exempted from this quarantine, the civic chief added.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nagpur rose by 319 on Friday to reach 1,37,814, while the death toll increased by four and the recovery count by 225, a district official said.

The toll in the district now stands at 4,219 and the number of people discharged is 1,29,961, leaving it with 3,634, he said.

With 4,506 samples being tested on Friday, the overall number of tests in Nagpur went up to 11,14,113, added the official.

