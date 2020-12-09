Hyderabad, Dec 9 (PTI) Telangana registered 721 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the total infection count to over 2.75 lakh while three related fatalities pushed the toll to 1,480.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 123, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 58 and Rangareddy 51, a government bulletin said on Wednesday providing details as of 8 pm on December 8.

Also Read | India Reports 32,080 COVID-19 Cases, 402 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Coronavirus Tally Crosses 97.35 Lakh-Mark.

As many as7,661 patients are under treatment and51,402 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Cumulatively, over 59.19 lakh samples have been tested. The samples tested per million population was over 1.59 lakh, the bulletin said.

Also Read | Apple AirPods Max Over-Ear Wireless Headphones Launched in India for Rs 59,900.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.53 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 96.67 per cent, while it was 94.6 per cent in the country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)