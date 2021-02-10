Chandigarh, Feb 10 (PTI) No coronavirus fatality was reported in Haryana in the past 24 hours and the death toll stands at 3,033, according to a health bulletin issued on Wednesday.

The state, however, recorded 77 fresh cases of the infection on Wednesday, taking the tally to 2,68,677, it said.

The fresh cases include 28 from Gurgaon district and eight from Jhajjar district, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases in the state is 824, while as many as 2,64,820 have recovered. The recovery rate is at 98.56 percent, it stated. PTI SUN VSD

