Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 4 (ANI): Amid the rising COVID-19 cases, Karnataka government has announced to set up 8,800 booth level task force committees on Friday.

Detailed guidelines were released for home isolation of asymptomatic cases and funeral of the dead bodies during the State COVID task force meeting held on Friday at Vidhan Soudha.

Speaking to the reporters, Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said, "Local management will be strengthened for effective monitoring and surveillance of COVID-19 cases. Booth level task force committees will be formed and this will be the basic structural and functional unit for COVID-19 management. These committees will include BBMP or Municipal Administration staff in urban areas and Gram Panchayat staff in rural areas.

"There are about 8,800 electoral booths in Bengaluru city and each booth will have a task force committee. A nodal officer has been appointed to oversee this," the Minister said.

Explaining the facts and figures about coronavirus situation Dr Sudhakar said, "India has only 13 deaths per million population compared to 197 in the US. The recovery rate is also high in India at 60 percent. The recent drop in recovery rate in Bengaluru is due to the new addition to active cases from the last few days. The mortality rate in Karnataka is 1.5 percent."

Going forward, asymptomatic and people with mild symptoms below 50 years of age will be kept under home isolation if they meet the criteria mentioned in the guidelines.

A centralised system is being created for the allocation of beds in hospitals, Dr Sudhakar said adding, "Detailed guidelines have been prepared for home isolation and funeral of dead bodies."

Dr Sudhakar also urged people not to panic and visit fever clinics if they have symptoms. "400 ambulances will be deployed in city dedicating 2 for each ward. Tele-consultation facility will be made available to help people to consult doctors from home. Strict legal action will be taken against those who violate home isolation guidelines and funeral guidelines," the Minister added. (ANI)

