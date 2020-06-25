Amravati, Jun 25 (PTI) As many as 19 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while one person succumbed to the infection in Maharashtra's Amravati district on Thursday, a health official said.

With the detection of these cases, the district's COVID-19 tally now stands at 472, a release from the civil surgeon's office stated.

A 48-year-old man from Badnera, who tested positive for coronavirus last week, died of the infection at a dedicated COVID-19 hospital, the report said.

This is the second death reported from Badnera, which has recorded 66 COVID-19 cases so far, it was stated.

Of the 19 new cases, Badnera accounted for six and Sabanpura for three, the report stated.

