Guwahati, Jan 27 (PTI) Assam on Thursday registered an over 88 per cent jump in fresh COVID-19 cases with 3,677 more people testing positive for the infection, while 20 more persons died due to the virus, the National Health Mission (NHM). said.

The state's positivity rate, however, decreased to 8.28 per cent with 44,389 samples were tested for COVID-19 , the daily media bulletin said.

Assam had recorded 1,951 cases and 9.85 per cent positivity rate against the testing of 19,803 samples on Wednesday.

Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises Guwahati city, reported 768 fresh cases against 422 infections on the previous day, a rise of nearly 82 per cent. It has recorded a total of 1,53,064 infections so far.

The NHM said that the number of recoveries decreased by more than 38 per cent to 4,545 persons on Thursday from 7,365 people on Wednesday.

In Assam, 6,65,629 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered and were discharged from different hospitals and CCCs.

During the day, 20 persons lost their lives to the disease, three in Udalguri, two each in Biswanath, Darrang, Karimganj, Sonitpur and Tinsukia, and one each in Barpeta, Cachar, Dibrugarh, Kamrup Metropolitan, Kamrup, Karbi Anglong and Morigaon districts.

With this, the total number of deaths of COVID-19 infected people has gone up to 7,726, including 1,347 with co-morbidities, NHM said.

Currently, the state has a total of 35,175 active cases and they are being treated at different hospitals and Covid Care Centers (CCCs) across the state along with some being at home isolation.

The NHM further said a total of 4,10,69,504 doses of vaccines have been administered. This includes 2,31,23,192 first doses, 1,78,09,968 second doses and 1,36,344 precaution doses.

The Bulletin said that a total of 91,193 persons were vaccinated on Thursday, up from 35,070 shots on Wednesday.PTI TR

