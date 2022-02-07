Guwahati, Feb 7 (PTI) Assam on Monday registered an over two-fold increase in fresh COVID-19 cases in a day, as 557 more people tested positive for the infection, the National Health Mission (NHM) said.

It said in a bulletin that 10 more people died due to the virus during the day. The state's positivity rate decreased to 1.55 per cent as 35,952 samples were tested for COVID-19. Assam had recorded 256 new cases and 2.39 per cent positivity rate against the testing of 10,691 samples on Sunday. Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises Guwahati city, reported 116 fresh cases, four more than the previous day's figure.

Also Read | Here Are The 10 Main Issues on Which PM Narendra Modi Lambasted Congress in Parliament.

The NHM said the number of recoveries decreased by nearly 27 per cent as 1,813 patients were cured of the disease on Monday as against 2,471 people on Sunday. In Assam, 7,06,931 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered. During the day, 10 people lost their lives to coronavirus. Two each died in Golaghat and Kamrup Metropolitan districts, and one each in Darrang, Dibrugarh, Morigaon, Lakhimpur, Sivasagar and Sonitpur districts. With this, the total number of deaths of COVID-19 infected people has gone up to 7,918, including 1,347 with co-morbidities, the NHM said. Currently, the state has 7,088 active cases. Out of the new cases, the highest 116 patients were detected in Kamrup Metropolitan, followed by 39 in Goalpara, 31 in Jorhat and 28 in Golaghat. With 7,21,937 total COVID-19 cases in Assam, the overall positivity rate stands at 2.57 per cent against the total testing of 2,80,47,511 samples so far. The NHM said a total of 4,19,02,415 doses of vaccines have been administered so far. It said 1,27,290 people were inoculated on Monday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)