India News | COVID-19: Aurangabad Case Tally Reaches 2,535

Aurangabad, Jun 12 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra reached 2,535 on Friday after 105 people tested positive, an official said.

Seven deaths were reported in government and private hospitals in Aurangabad, which took the death toll to 135, the official said.

So far, 1,400 people have been discharged after recovery in the district, he said, adding that 1,000 patients are now under treatment.

The tally of positive patients in eight districts of Marathwada region reached 3,730 on Friday night, another official said.

The cases are as follows: Aurangabad: 2,535, Jalna: 255, Beed: 82, Hingoli: 224, Nanded: 234, Osmanabad: 138, Latur: 170, Parbhani: 92, the official said.

