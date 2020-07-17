Aurangabad, Jul 17 (PTI) The Government Medical College and Hospital in Aurangabad in Maharashtra intends to obtain plasma from 125 people who have recovered from coronavirus infection to treat critical patients, Dean Dr Kanan Yelikar said on Friday.

Since guidelines are awaited on how to use plasma, a plasma stock will be built in the meantime, Yelikar told PTI. adding that a meeting on the subject took place on Friday in GMCH.

"We will try to obtain plasma from people who have completed 28 days post recovery. As a first step, we will reach out to 25 such people," the dean said.

As part of the therapy, plasma with antibodies is extracted from a person who has recovered from the infection, which is then injected into a patient.

