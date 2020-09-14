Ahmedabad, Sep 14 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday tested negative for coronavirus after volunteering for the process in keeping with his "test is best" slogan, said officials.

A state government release said Rupani took the test to encourage people to come forward without fear to find out if they have the infection.

Rupani has coined the "test is best" slogan and said they are necessary for timely detection and treatment of the novel coronavirus infection, it added.

