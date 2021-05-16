Lucknow, May 16 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has set up COVID-19 Care Centres at 66 Reserve District Police Lines and 34 PAC Battalions to provide prompt treatment to those infected with the coronavirus, according to an official statement.

The Yogi Adityanath government is committed to the wellbeing of personnel of Uttar Pradesh Police, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), Government Railway Police (GRP) who have been tirelessly working amid the pandemic, it said.

As many as 589 police personnel have undergone treatment at these COVID-19 Care Centres, out of whom 244 have been discharged after recovery.

The Uttar Pradesh Police and the UP STF (Special Task Force) launched an extensive statewide drive to check black-marketing, hoarding and overcharging of remdesivir and other drugs used for treatment of critical COVID-19 patients and has been taking strict action against the culprits, the statement said.

So far, a total of 160 people have been arrested and 1,256 life saving injections; 1,350 oxygen cylinders, 18 oxygen concentrators, 844 oximeters, five oxygen regulators, nine oxygen flowmeters and other equipment and vehicles have been seized.

The Yogi Adityanath government has decided to invoke the stringent National Security Act (NSA) and the Gangster Act against them, the statement said.

