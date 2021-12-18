Thane, Dec 18 (PTI) With the addition of 127 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,71,018, while the death of two patients took the toll to 11,599, an official said on Saturday.

These cases and fatalities were reported on Friday.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate currently stands at 2.03 per cent, he said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the infection figure is now 1,38,899 and death toll 3,306, another official said.

