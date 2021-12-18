Hyderabad, December 18: In a shocking incident reported from Hyderabad, a man died after allegedly being beaten up by some hotel staff members here, who suspected his intentions, when he went into the hotel's cellar after midnight, police said on Friday. Rajkot Shocker: 22-Year-Old Beaten to Death by Younger Brother Over Minor Tiff

The man, a labourer from Odisha, entered the cellar on December 15 when some staff members were celebrating the birthday of a colleague there they said according to a report in The Times of India.

They allegedly questioned him and beat him up suspecting his intentions. Those working at the hotel found his father's (who lives in Odisha) mobile number in his pocket and told him about the incident on Thursday Morning.

The father informed his daughter-in-law and she took her husband home. She did not take him to hospital as there were no major visible injuries. The man later died at home after which she informed police about the incident.

A case of murder was registered and investigation was in progress, police said. It was not immediately clear as to why the man entered the hotel cellar after midnight, added police.

