India News | COVID-19 Cases Cross 4,000-mark in JK

Srinagar, Jun 7 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday witnessed a massive spike in COVID-19 cases with 620 people testing positive for the infection, taking the tally in the union territory to 4,087, officials said.

The Kashmir Valley reported 583 of the fresh cases, while 37 people tested positive for the disease in Jammu region.

"A total of 620 new positive cases of coronavirus were detected in the union territory on Sunday," the officials said.

Of the total 4,087 cases in the union territory, 3198 are in Kashmir, while 889 in Jammu region, they added.

J&K has 2,830 active cases – 2,146 in Kashmir and 684 in Jammu. A total of 1,216 patients have recovered so far and 41 died due to the disease, they said.

