India News | COVID-19 Cases in Nashik District Rise to 1,640

Nashik, Jun 8 (PTI) Number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Nashik district rose by 52 to 1,640 on Monday and death toll mounted by two to 99, a Health official said.

The number of the recovered cases rose by 1,066, he said.

A total of 219 new suspected cases were admitted in various hospitals in the district in the day.

