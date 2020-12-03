Chandigarh, Dec 3 (PTI) Chandigarh's COVID-19 death toll climbed to 284 on Thursday as three more people succumbed to the disease, while 75 fresh cases pushed the union territory's tally to 17,717, according to a medical bulletin.

There are 981 active cases, the bulletin said.

It said 173 more patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries to 16,452.

So far, 1,47,467 samples have been taken for testing. Of these, 1,28,934 samples have tested negative, while reports of 103 are awaited, the bulletin said. PTI CHS VSD

