Mumbai, February 5: Mumbai on Saturday reported 643 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the metropolis to 10,50,837, while four deaths increased the toll to 16,658, a civic official said. It is the third consecutive day when new cases remained below 1,000, with Friday and Thursday seeing 846 and 827 infections, respectively, he said.

He also said 553, or 86 per cent, of the 645 cases detected were asymptomatic, with 92 required hospitalisation in the last 24 hours, of who 18 needed oxygen support. Mumbai Revised COVID-19 Guidelines: BMC Eases Coronavirus Restrictions, Allows Restaurants To Operate With 50% Capacity, Lifts Night Curfew.

Only 1,558 of the 37,192 beds earmarked for COVID-19 treatment are currently occupied in Mumbai, the civic official added. So far, 10,24,991 people, or 97 per cent of the overall caseload, have been discharged post-recovery, including 1,402 during the day, leaving the city with an active tally of 6,367, he said.

With 43,925 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Mumbai went up to 1,55,11,336, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed.

It also revealed that the caseload doubling time was 666 days, while three buildings are sealed. Mumbai had reported a record 20,971 cases on January 7 this year amid the third wave of the pandemic.

