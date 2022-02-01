The Maharashtra government today eased several curbs and called off the 11 pm to 5 am night curfew in view of declining cases of Covid-19. Restaurants, theatres, swimming pools and water parks can now remain open with a 50 per cent capacity. Beaches, gardens and parks will go back to opening as per normal timing before the pandemic started.

"25% audience is permitted in competitive sports & other such activities incl horse racing. Marriages may have guests upto 25% of the capacity of the open ground and banquet halls or 200 whichever is lower," it added. — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2022

