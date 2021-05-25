Shillong, May 25 (PTI) Meghalaya's COVID-19 death toll surpassed the 500-mark on Tuesday with 19 more fatalities, while 957 fresh cases pushed the tally to 31,449, health department officials said.

A total of 502 people have succumbed to the virus in the northeastern state so far, they said.

Meghalaya now has 7,971 active cases, while 22,976 people have recovered from the disease, including 755 since Monday.

The state has conducted over 5.98 lakh sample tests thus far, the officials added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has said oxygen plants are being set up at different locations across the state.

"We are keeping a close watch to ensure that these are completed in time, and infrastructure is ready and in place to deal with any eventuality," he said.

