New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) The Delhi government will set up 250 temporary shelters, four times more than the usual number every year, for the city's homeless people this winter season to ensure social distancing norms are followed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, an official statement said on Thursday.

Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain said the people will be fed three meals including breakfast everyday, it said.

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) will set up 250 tents having fire retardant and waterproof quality with basic amenities at locations of homeless concentration, said the statement.

Jain in a coordination meeting with concerned departments directed the DUSIB to implement the Winter Action Plan 2020-21 for the homeless.

The plan will come into force from November 20 and continue till March 15, 2021.

In comparison to 60-70 tents that were set up every year as temporary winter shelters, keeping in mind the need for social distancing amid the ongoing pandemic, about 250 such tents will be set up this year by DUSIB, the statement said.

The provision of three meals including breakfast will be started for the homeless people within a very short period before the start of winter action plan, it added.

The revenue department has been asked to instruct the district magistrates to take all precautionary measures related to COVID-19 as well as maintenance of law and order at the shelter homes.

The health department was instructed to carry out regular inspections of shelters and extend health facilities to the homeless people staying there, added the statement.

