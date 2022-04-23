Thane, Apr 23 (PTI) Thane district of Maharashtra recorded 11 new coronavirus positive cases, which took its infection count to 7,08,953, an official said on Saturday.

These cases were reported on Friday, he said.

As no fresh fatality linked to the infection was recorded in the district during the day, its death toll remained unchanged at 11,889.

The COVID-19 mortality rate of the district is 1.67 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload stood at 1,63,608, while the death toll is 3,407, another official said.

