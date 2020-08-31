Chandigarh, Aug 31 (PTI) Chandigarh reported four more COVID-19 fatalities, which pushed the death toll to 56 in the Union Territory, according to a medical bulletin issued on Monday

With 191 more cases, the COVID-19 tally has increased to 4,346 in the Union Territory, it said.

A 78-year-old coronavirus positive woman was among the four who died, as per the medical bulletin.

The new cases of coronavirus included two girls of two years of age.

The fresh cases were detected in many areas including sectors 9, 10 11, 12, 14, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 32.

There are 1,857 active cases as of now in the city, the bulletin said.

A total 135 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection. A total of 2,431 people have been cured so far, it said.

The bulletin said a total of 30,377 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 25,742 tested negative while reports in 116 cases are awaited.

