Ahmedabad, Jun 20 (PTI) Gujarat's COVID-19 tally rose to 8,22,334 after 185 cases were reported on Sunday, the first time the daily addition has been less than 200 this year, while four deaths during the day took the toll to 10,032, an official said.

A total of 651 people were discharged from hospitals, taking the recovery count to 8,06,193, which is 98.04 per cent of the tally, leaving the state with 6,109 active cases, of which 142 are in critical condition, he said.

"Surat recorded 40 new cases, Ahmedabad 38, Vadodara 21, Junagadh 15, and Rajkot 10, among others. Ahmedabad, Junagadh, Devbhumi Dwarka and Bhavnagar recorded one death each," he said.

A release said 1,96,382 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total count of beneficiaries so far in Gujarat to 2,20,68,302.

Neighbouring Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu added three cases during the day, while six people recovered, taking the tally to 10,483 and recovery count to 10,415.

The Union Territory has recorded four deaths from the infection so far, leaving it with 64 active cases.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,22,334, new cases 185, death toll 10,032, discharged 8,06,193, active cases 6,109, people tested so far - figures not released.

