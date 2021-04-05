Aurangabad, Apr 5 (PTI) An association of hair-cutting saloons in Aurangabad on Monday opposed the new restrictions imposed by the Maharashtra government to tackle the COVID-19 surge.

Functionaries of the Maharashtra Nabhik Mahamandal said the state government's order directing hair-cutting saloons to remain shut till April 30 would severely affect the trade, which already bore the brunt of lack of business during much of 2020 under the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

In a video, several members of the association were seen burning copies of the government order.

The Nabhik Mahamandal's Marathwada president Vishnu Wakhre said a memorandum has been sent to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray demanding financial aid for the sector. PTI

