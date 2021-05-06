Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], May 6 (ANI): While reiterating his commitment that every needy has the first right on the government, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced to give medical assistance to the Below Poverty Line (BPL) families so that needy or poor persons do not lose their lives because of financial issues during COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing a digital press conference on Wednesday, the Chief Minister announced that the Haryana government will provide assistance of Rs 5,000 per patient per day (maximum 7 days) i.e. Rs 35,000 to the patients belonging to BPL who are admitted in private hospitals and are on oxygen or ICU support.

Besides this, the private hospitals would also be given an incentive of Rs 1,000 per patient per day or up to a maximum of Rs 7,000, for giving admission preference to COVID-19 patients belonging to the state, said the Chief Minister in a statement.

"Thereby for BPL patients an amount of Rs 42,000 will be provided by the state government as medical assistance," Khattar said.

He also said that the rates of beds and other facilities have been fixed for coronavirus patients undergoing treatment in private hospitals of the state. Currently, 42 private hospitals in the state are treating COVID patients. The government has fixed rate of Rs 10,000 for isolation beds in NABH and JCI accredited hospitals, Rs 15,000 for ICU beds without ventilators and Rs 18,000 per day for ICU beds with ventilators.

Similarly, in non-NABH accredited hospitals, the rates have been fixed at Rs 8,000 for isolation beds, Rs 13,000 for ICU beds without ventilators and Rs 15,000 per day for ICU beds with ventilators, he informed.

On this occasion, Additional Principal Secretary to Chief Minister and Director General, Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, Dr Amit Agrawal and Principal Media Advisor to Chief Minister Vinod Mehta were present at the event. (ANI)

