Chandigarh, July 9 (PTI) Haryana reported nine more Covid-related deaths, taking the cumulative toll to 9,534, while 57 fresh infections pushed the case count to 7,69,205, according to the Health Department's daily bulletin.

Two deaths were reported from Gurgaon and one each from Hisar, Panipat and Kurukshetra districts.

Of the fresh infections, seven cases each were reported from Palwal and Fatehabad, and six cases each were from Gurgaon and Karnal.

There are 993 active cases in the state, while 7,58,678 people have recovered from the infection so far.

The recovery rate was 98.63 per cent, the bulletin added.

