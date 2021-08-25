Chandigarh, Aug 25 (PTI) Haryana on Wednesday reported one COVID-19 related death taking the cumulative toll to 9,670 and 15 fresh infections pushed the total case count to 7,70,395.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: BSF Trooper on Leave Dies of Stone Hit in Rajouri District.

According to the Health department's Daily bulletin, the latest death was reported from the Gurgaon district.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Azad Samaj Party Leader Ahsan Khan Arrested for Demanding Rs 20 Lakh, SUV To End Dharna in Azamgarh.

Among the districts, two cases each were from Yamunanagar, Kaithal and Palwal districts.

The total active cases in the state were 660. The total recoveries so far were 7,60,065. The recovery rate was 98.66 per cent, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)