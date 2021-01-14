Chandigarh, Jan 14 (PTI) Haryana on Thursday reported six more fatalities due to COVID-19 as the death toll rose to 2,972 while 187 new cases pushed the state's infection tally to 2,65,803, officials said.

According to the state health department's daily bulletin, a fatality each was reported from Faridabad, Karnal, Panipat, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar and Jhajjar districts.

Among the districts that reported new cases were Gurgaon (34), Faridabad (34) and Panchkula (17).

There are 2,266 active cases in the state and 2,60,565 people have so far been discharged after recovery, officials said.

The state's recovery rate stands at 98.03 per cent, they said.

