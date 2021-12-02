Chandigarh, Dec 2 (PTI) Haryana reported 27 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the infection tally to 7,71,760.

The state, however, reported no fresh death due to the infection.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the death toll remained unchanged at 10,054.

Nineteen of the total 27 fresh cases were from Gurugram alone, which has been reporting the maximum number of cases in the state during the past few weeks.

The total number of active cases in the state is 155, while the overall recoveries reached 7,61,528.

The recovery rate is 98.68 per cent, the bulletin added.

