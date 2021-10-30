Chandigarh, Oct 30 (PTI) Haryana reported no death due to COVID-19 on Saturday, while it added 12 new infections pushing the total case count to 7,71,241.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the death toll remained unchanged at 10,049.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

Of the fresh cases, Gurgaon reported nine and Faridabad district three.

No fresh case was reported from the state's remaining 20 districts.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

The total active cases in the state were 111, while the overall recoveries stood at 7,61,058.

The recovery rate was 98.68 per cent, according to the bulletin.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)