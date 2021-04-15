Shimla, Apr 15 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh reported 11 more Covid-19 fatalities, pushing the death toll to 1,146 on Thursday, while the infection count reached 73,353 with 1034 fresh cases, an official said.

The hill state's Special Health Secretary Nipun Jindal said four people died in Una, followed by two each in Solan, Kangra and Shimla and one in Sirmaur district.

The active cases in the state stand at 7,362.

Meanwhile, 589 people recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, he added.

