Shimla, Apr 7 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh reported nine more COVID-19-related deaths and 653 fresh cases on Wednesday pushing the state's coronavirus toll to 1,077 and infection tally to 66,890, officials said.

The state's Special Health Secretary Nipun Jindal said the maximum five people died in Kangra district, followed by one each in Shimla, Sirmaur, Una and Solan districts.

Those who succumbed to the virus on Wednesday include five women and four men, he said, adding they were in the age group of 56-94.

Meanwhile, 226 people recovered from the disease in the state, he said.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 4,158, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)