Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 13 (ANI): Karnataka Congress on Thursday decided to postpone the Mekedatu Padayatra due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

Addressing media persons, former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah said, "Karnataka Congress has decided to suspend Mekedatu Padayatra with immediate effect in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation."

"Once the number of COVID-19 cases comes down, we will start the padayatra again from Ramanagara which will continue for seven days," he said.

Earlier today, senior State Congress leaders held a meeting in Ramanagara to discuss the future course of action in wake of the cancellation of permission for the padayatra's final event in Bengaluru and the High Court's observation.

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday pulled up the State Government for granting permission to the Congress party for the foot march, after which the Government banned the padayatra with immediate effect

Also, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai urged the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah and State Congress chief DK Shivakumar to call off Mekedatu Padayatra in view of rising COVID cases. Bommai is currently COVID-19 positive.

Prior to this announcement, Karnataka Home Minister A Jnanendra said that Congress should desist from spreading COVID-19 via the Padayatra.

"Strict action will be taken to prevent Padayatra. The march will not be allowed to go one step further. We will take legal action to prevent this Padayatra from marching forward," he said.

"Congress has no commitment to the Mekedatu scheme. COVID-19 positive leaders were part of this march. It is just for merely political gains. Congress is not acting as a responsible opposition. Many leaders like Veerappa Moily, Mallikarjun Kharge who participated in this march tested positive," he said.

Congress launched its 11-day padayatra seeking early implementation of the Mekedatu drinking water project on Sunday.

The Karnataka government has imposed a curfew on weekends and restricted public gatherings to fight the third wave of COVID-19, till January 19. It has also imposed a night curfew and has prohibited all rallies, dharnas, protests, among others.

The Mekedatu balancing reservoir-cum drinking water project, to be constructed across the Cauvery river basin, has been at the centre of controversy between the states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Earlier too on July 12, 2021, Bommai had said that the Centre will have to give clearance to the project as per law and there is no reason the state government will stop the project. (ANI)

