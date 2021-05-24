Patna, May 24 (PTI) COVID-19 claimed 93 more lives in Bihar raising the death toll to 4642 though there were strong signs of let up in the contagion with less than 3,000 people testing positive since the previous day.

According to the health department, altogether 2844 people tested positive in the last 24 hours raising the state's tally to 6.92 lakh.

This is the first occasion for the tally to rise by less than 3,000 since April 09 when 2174 people had tested positive.

The incidence had risen exponentially in the days that followed, crossing the five-digit mark and exceeding 15,000 on several days causing the Nitish Kumar government to clamp a complete lockdown to bring the raging pandemic under control.

Although it remained relatively less affected when the pandemic first struck the world last year, Bihar has been devastated by the second wave.

The state's tally has risen by more than four lakhs since April 01 last while the number of dead has increased by more than 3,000 during the period. Altogether 6.49 lakh people have recovered after testing positive so far and the number of active cases, which was more than one lakh till about a month ago, has now dropped to 37,942.

Although plagued by a below par health sector, the state is hopeful of further improvement in situation because of the lockdown which has been extended till June 01 and the vaccination drive as part of which 99.85 lakh people have received the jabs so far.

People aged 18-44 years, for whom vaccination began only on May 08, have been turning out in large numbers and 19.43 lakh beneficiaries in the age group have received the shots till date. As per a report, shared by health minister Mangal Pandey on his twitter handle, Bihar stands after only Rajasthan in terms of the number of people in the aforementioned group who have received the jabs.

