New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Delhi recorded 154 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, while the death toll rose to 10,873 with two new fatalities.

The fatality count on Friday was same as that on February 2, the lowest in the last 10 months.

These new cases came out of the 59,964 tests conducted the previous day. The positivity rate stood at 0.26 per cent, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department.

The infection tally in the city stood at over 6.35 lakh and the death toll mounted to 10,873 with two new fatalities, authorities said.

The active cases tally on Friday slightly rose to 1,206 from 1,194, according to the bulletin.

The total number of tests conducted the previous day, included 37,770 RT-PCR tests and 22,194 rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said.

On February 1, the city had recorded three deaths due to COVID-19, which Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had termed the "lowest in the last 10 months".

On February 2, the count dropped to two, making it the lowest figures in the last months. On February 3 and 4, the figures were six and seven, respectively. PTI KND

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)