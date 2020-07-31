Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 30 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Administration on Thursday issued protocols for passengers arriving in the Union Territory through the air, rail or road.

"All passengers arriving by air, rail or road into the UT of Jammu and Kashmir shall be 100 per cent tested for COVID-19 antigent using the RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen Test or prescribed method," an official release said.

It said that in case of air or rail passengers without a valid contactable phone number with the Aarogya Setu app downloaded on their phones, they will be sent to administrative/institutional quarantine or paid quarantine for 14 days or till their test results are reported negative "in which case they are released for home quarantine".

The state has a total count of 19, 419 cases of which 7,749 active cases, 11,322 patients have recovered while 348 have lost their lives due to the pandemic, the Union Health Ministry said.(ANI)

