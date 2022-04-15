Srinagar, Apr 15 (PTI) With five fresh cases, Jammu and Kashmir's COVID-19 tally climbed to 4,53,920 on Friday, officials said here.

While one case was recorded in Jammu division, four were reported from Srinagar district in Kashmir division, they said.

Eighteen of the 20 districts in the Union Territory did not report any fresh case.

There are 71 active cases of the infection in the Union Territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,49,099, the officials said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the Union Territory stands at 4,750 as no fresh fatality due to the viral disease was reported in the last 24 hours.

The officials said there were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus).

