Srinagar, Jun 18 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir reported 27 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the infection tally to 4,54,469, officials said.

Of the total cases, 19 were reported from Jammu division and eight from Kashmir valley, they said.

There are 141 active Covid cases in the Union Territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,49,576, they said.

The COVID-19 death toll stands at 4,752 in Jammu and Kashmir as no fresh fatality linked to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, they said.

