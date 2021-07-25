Bengaluru, Jul 25 (PTI) Karnataka on Sunday registered 1,001 fresh COVID-19 infections and 2 deaths taking the total cases and mortalities to 28,94,557 and 36,374 respectively, the Health department said.

There were 23,419 active cases in the state while as many as 1,465 patients recovered in the state taking the total recoveries to 28,34,741.

Bengaluru Urban district reported 165 infections, which is the highest among all the districts of the state whereas three deaths were reported on Sunday.

The city has so far reported 12,24,760 infections and 15,832 deaths.

There were 8,215 active cases.

Other districts in the state too reported infections with Dakshina Kannada logging 115, followed by Udupi (110), Mysuru (97), Hassan (90), Kodagu (63) and Chikkamagaluru (62).

According to the media bulletin, there were fatalities in 15 districts including Bengaluru, Belagavi, Hassan, Haveri, Kolar and Mysuru.

There were zero fatalities in 15 districts in Karnataka on Sunday.

Raichur and Bagalkote reported zero infections and zero fatalities.

The state conducted 1,46,988 COVID tests including 1,20,318 RT-PCR tests and other methods.

So far 3.78 crore tests were done cumulatively, the department added.

There were 82,709 inoculations done on Sunday taking the total vaccination to 2.89 crore.

The positivity rate for the day was 0.68 per cent and Case Fatality Rate was 2.19 per cent, the department said.PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)