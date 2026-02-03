New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday announced the construction of a new state-of-the-art 105 million gallons per day (MGD) water treatment plant at Chandrawal, aimed at strengthening the city's water supply infrastructure. The project, estimated at Rs 599 crore, is expected to be commissioned in 2026.

According to an official statement from the Chief Minister's office, CM Gupta chaired a review meeting of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) at the Delhi Secretariat to assess preparedness ahead of the upcoming summer season.

Also Read | US To Drop 25% Tariff Linked to India's Russian Oil Purchases, Says White House Following Phone Call Between Donald Trump and PM Narendra Modi.

The statement mentioned that the project remained stalled for several years, resulting in a sharp cost escalation of nearly Rs 400 crores, due to the repeated cancellations of tenders and non-compliance with the guidelines of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The Chandrawal water treatment plant project will cover around 11 per cent of Delhi's population and project aims to strengthen the water supply in Assembly constituencies including Model Town, Sadar Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Matia Mahal, Ballimaran, Karol Bagh, Patel Nagar, Rajinder Nagar and R.K. Puram as these densely poipulated areas have been facing major issues related to the supply and availability of pressure, mentioned the report.

Also Read | 'India's Beautiful Triumphal Arch': Know Why US President Donald Trump Shared a Photo of India Gate Amid Surge in 'India First' Messaging.

The statement also highlighted that the project includes strengthening underground reservoirs (UGRs), installing water meters, preventing contamination, and establishing grievance redressal centres.

The target is to reduce non-revenue water from 30-45 per cent to below 15 per cent within three years. Maintenance of the replaced pipelines will be undertaken under a 12-year agreement at a separate cost, the report added.

While addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister stated that the commissioning of the Chandrawal water treatment plant would significantly strengthen Delhi's water supply infrastructure.

The project will cover an area of approximately 92 square kilometres, accounting for about 6.20 per cent of Delhi's total geographical area, CM Rekha Gupta said.

Upon completion, the project is expected to substantially reduce water leakage and technical losses, improve water quality, and ensure the availability of clean drinking water for residents, the statement noted. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)